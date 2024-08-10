Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch

An old video resurfacing online shows a turtle narrowly escaping a hungry alligator, thanks to its thick shell.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world where nature's battles are often predictable, one would naturally assume that an alligator would easily overpower a turtle. But in a surprising turn of events, an old video has resurfaced, proving that even the most unexpected underdogs can emerge victorious.

The viral clip, which has taken social media by storm once again, showcases a hungry alligator attempting to make a meal out of a turtle. The scene, best viewed with the sound on, reveals the turtle firmly lodged inside the alligator's mouth. Yet, instead of succumbing to its predator, the turtle's thick, resilient shell serves as its knight in shining armor, allowing it to slip away unscathed.

Accompanied by the humorous caption, "Imagine running for your life and this is the fastest you can go," the video has sparked a wave of reactions online.

One viewer commented, "So cute, poor guy was saved from the mouth of the crocodile… Thank god." Another chimed in, "A rare moment to capture," reflecting the shared amazement of those who witnessed this extraordinary escape.

In the wild, anything is possible, and this turtle’s narrow escape is a reminder that sometimes, the smallest creatures can outwit the mightiest predators.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement