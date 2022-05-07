Viral video: Alligator attempts deadly attack on python but then...

Screen grab

Several people have shared a video of an alligator making an unsuccessful effort to devour a python on social media. The footage was uploaded on Instagram by a user named 'animals.energy.' Thousands of views and likes were accumulated in only a few days after the article was published.

In order to attack an alligator, the python swims from the bank of a river into the body of water. The alligator, on the other hand, was attentive to the python's approach and responded by fighting back.

The two predators then engage in a bloody fight for their lives. In an effort to bite through the python's thick skin, the alligator grabs the snake between its teeth and bites down.

When the python tries to bite the alligator's neck, it seems to be suffering from agony. Once the Alligator has failed in its attempt to kill the python by biting it into two pieces, it leaves the snake alone. Eventually, they both throw thrown the towel and decide to pursue their individual interests.

Within just three days of sharing the video on Instagram, the video has already received more than 10,900 likes.