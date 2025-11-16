Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know
VIRAL
Renowned American singer Akon's India Tour 2025 has been attracting audiences across the country. However, the Bengaluru leg of his tour made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Let's discuss details.
Renowned American singer Akon's India Tour 2025 has been attracting audiences across the country. However, the Bengaluru leg of his tour made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Akon, known for hit tracks that have ruled the global charts for years, performed in Bengaluru on November 14. What should have been a vibrant and high-energy night for fans turned into an uncomfortable one when an unprecedented incident left the internet outraged.
During his performance, a video captured by an Instagram user, under the name Zumair Khaja, shows Akon interacting with the front-row fans while singing his popular collaboration with David Guetta, Sexy B*tch. However, as he moved closer to the VIP barricade, people started tugging at his fans, leaving him uncomfortable. Akon, who maintained his composure at the moment, kept pulling them back and continued his performance.
"This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him", wrote one user. Another user commented, "What is this bro? This is highly unacceptable."