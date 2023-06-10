Viral video: Agra street vendor's 'gulab jamun paratha' divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: In recent times, we have witnessed the emergence of some truly unconventional and eccentric food combinations. From the peculiar Maggi shake to the fusion of rasgulla and chaat, restaurant and café owners have been experimenting with new dishes. However, not all of these creations manage to resonate with our taste buds. And now, we can add another dish to the ever-growing list of such innovative yet divisive items: the gulab jamun paratha. Unfortunately, this unique fusion has not received a warm reception from the Internet community.

The video showcasing the gulab jamun paratha was shared on Instagram by a user named Yash Chauhan. Although it has garnered over 77,000 likes thus far, the Internet's response to this culinary experiment has been mixed, to say the least. While some may find the combination intriguing or even enticing, many netizens appear to be less than thrilled with this fusion dish.

Watch the clip here:

The viral video showcases a street vendor preparing a unique dish by stuffing gulab jamuns inside a paratha and frying it in ghee. The paratha is then served with various vegetable side dishes. This unconventional fusion has sparked a range of mixed reactions and generated numerous comments from viewers.

One segment of the internet expressed their disgust and disapproval of the unusual combination. A user commented, "This is a crime... please stop." This response reflects a strong negative sentiment towards altering traditional dishes and flavors, with the individual expressing their distaste for the fusion of gulab jamuns and paratha.

On the other hand, there is a section of the internet that exhibits curiosity and eagerness to try out the dish. One netizen exclaimed, "OMG, no please! RIP gulab jamun." This comment conveys a sense of excitement and intrigue, as the user expresses a willingness to explore and experience this unconventional culinary creation, even if it means deviating from the traditional presentation and consumption of gulab jamuns.

These varied reactions highlight the subjective nature of taste preferences and culinary experimentation. What may be perceived as an unappealing or sacrilegious combination to some can be seen as an opportunity for culinary adventure and discovery by others. Food often elicits strong emotional responses, and when unconventional combinations challenge familiar flavors, it can spark intense discussions and debates.