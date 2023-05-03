Viral video: After twins' delivery, Armaan Malik's first wife Payal coughs up blood, admitted to hospital

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is overjoyed after being blessed with three children recently. Armaan and his second wife, Kritika Malik, had a son and twins with his first wife, Payal Malik. And we've been seeing snippets of his children's joyous moments since their birth. Payal and Armaan already have a son, Chirayu Malik, for those who are unaware. But, Payal Malik hasn't been feeling well since the birth of her twins.

Armaan recently took to his official YouTube channel and informed his followers that his first wife Payal has been hospitalized again. Watch the clip here:

Let's pray Payal recovers quickly.

Ayan and Tuba’s 'chhathi' ceremony

Armaan and Payal recently celebrated Ayan and Tuba's chhathi. We saw on one of the family's YouTube channels how Payal and Kritika went shopping for Ayan and Tuba because on Chhathi, the kids are supposed to be dressed in fresh green outfits. Kritika was seen shopping for the twins in the video, and she chose a new pair of outfits for the twins.



Armaan Malik and Kritika's son, Zaid Malik

Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, gave birth to their son, Zaid Malik, on April 6, 2023. However, soon after Zaid's birth, the YouTuber was heavily chastised for giving his child a Muslim name. However, Armaan responded appropriately to his trolls, stating that he views all religions to be equal. Furthermore, Kritika and Armaan had an adorable photoshoot for their baby boy.

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.