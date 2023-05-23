Viral video: After receiving Rs 2000 note, petrol pump worker in UP drains out fuel from scooter

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that Rs 2,000 notes will be removed from circulation. The announcement has brought a rush among people for getting their notes deposited or exchanged. A video has gone viral on social media where a fuel pump attendant was seen draining out petrol from a scooter. This incident occurred in Jalgaon district of Uttar Pradesh.
According to reports, the customer gave a Rs 2000 note following which the attendant decided to retrieve the petrol filled inside the scooter.
यूपी के जालौन में पेट्रोल पंप पर 2000 का नोट दिया
कर्मचारियों ने नोट लेने से मना कर दिया। बाद में डाला पेट्रोल भी टंकी से निकाल लिया
वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mpuvb2usEd— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) May 22, 2023
Many individuals have moved to petrol pumps to get rid of their Rs 2000 notes. A huge crowd was seen among various fuel stations after the announcement.
Till September 30, 2023, all Indian banks are required to provide a deposit or exchange service for Rs 2000 notes. It should be stressed that the notes would still be regarded as legal tender in India after the deadline, not unlawful.