Viral video: After receiving Rs 2000 note, petrol pump worker in UP drains out fuel from scooter

Twitter screenshot: @NigarNawab

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that Rs 2,000 notes will be removed from circulation. The announcement has brought a rush among people for getting their notes deposited or exchanged. A video has gone viral on social media where a fuel pump attendant was seen draining out petrol from a scooter. This incident occurred in Jalgaon district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the customer gave a Rs 2000 note following which the attendant decided to retrieve the petrol filled inside the scooter.

Many individuals have moved to petrol pumps to get rid of their Rs 2000 notes. A huge crowd was seen among various fuel stations after the announcement.

Till September 30, 2023, all Indian banks are required to provide a deposit or exchange service for Rs 2000 notes. It should be stressed that the notes would still be regarded as legal tender in India after the deadline, not unlawful.