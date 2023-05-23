Search icon
Viral video: After receiving Rs 2000 note, petrol pump worker in UP drains out fuel from scooter

Rs 2,000 notes are going out of circulation after the announcement made by RBI. A video has gone viral of a petrol pump employee who drained out fuel after getting Rs 2000 note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Twitter screenshot: @NigarNawab

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that Rs 2,000 notes will be removed from circulation. The announcement has brought a rush among people for getting their notes deposited or exchanged. A video has gone viral on social media where a fuel pump attendant was seen draining out petrol from a scooter. This incident occurred in Jalgaon district of Uttar Pradesh. 

According to reports, the customer gave a Rs 2000 note following which the attendant decided to retrieve the petrol filled inside the scooter. 

Many individuals have moved to petrol pumps to get rid of their Rs 2000 notes. A huge crowd was seen among various fuel stations after the announcement. 

Till September 30, 2023, all Indian banks are required to provide a deposit or exchange service for Rs 2000 notes. It should be stressed that the notes would still be regarded as legal tender in India after the deadline, not unlawful.

