Viral video: After ink mishaps, King Charles gets a pen as gift from fan

Screen Grab

On Friday, King Charles III of the United Kingdom was in Cardiff, United Kingdom, when he was given a pen with the message "Just in case" by a grateful citizen. The 73-year-old king was first perplexed, but then she grasped the situation and laughed heartily. He thanked her and examined the pen she had given him. The crowd soon began to applaud and share in the mirth.

Also, READ: Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find 'stability' and 'peace of mind'

After a video of the King getting his fingers inked up by a leaking pen went viral, a well-wisher gave the King a new pen as a gift. The video, which was posted to Twitter by a person going by the name of "Royal Supporter," has been seen 2,87,00 times and has received 11,520 likes and a number of comments.

For the second time in as many days, King Charles displayed evident anger at a signing ceremony on Tuesday when he took umbrage with a leaking pen. The event took place in Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, Charles reacted angrily when a pen he was holding dripped on his hand while signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

In another instance, a frustrated Charles motioned for assistance from staff while signing paperwork in London because a pen holder on the table was in his way.

In a momentous meeting of the Accession Council, King Charles II of England was crowned king. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and son Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, accompanied him.