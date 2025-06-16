In the video, the woman is seen smiling and giggling as she films the interior of an Air India flight. Her demeanor, given the video's context, has provoked strong reactions on social media.

A woman who recorded a video inside an Air India plane, a day after the tragic crash in Ahmedabad, has faced significant criticism on social media. In the video, she moved the camera to showcase what appeared to be an empty flight. However, her smiling expression while filming the video drew negative reactions.

"Flight Air India AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad. I am not sure if people are going to trust Boeing!" is a portion of the caption accompanying the video on Instagram.

In the video, the woman is seen smiling and giggling as she films the interior of an Air India flight. Her demeanor, given the video's context, has provoked strong reactions on social media.

While some users politely requested she show more sensitivity and wished her a safe journey, others expressed their anger, criticizing the woman without restraint.

Social media reaction

Taking to the commnet section, one user wrote, "What’s so funny about this video seriously have some respect for those who died," while another wrote, "Is it funnyyy ???? Have some shame."

"Bana liya content? Mil gye views?," commented a third user.

While a forth user said, "immature act, just for views. Na shrm na sympathy. Ughh"

"Such attention seeker on the name of 100s deaths. Have some shame before laughing!," comment a fifth user.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight crashed into a medical college hostel mess shortly after takeoff from an airport in Ahmedabad. The event resulted in the deaths of 241 out of 242 passengers and crew. Only one individual survived. The crash also caused fatalities among those in the hostel mess when the plane struck the building.

“The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin, Air India wrote in an X post after the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone person to miraculously survive the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which all the other 241 passengers died. He also inspected the plane crash site and took stock of the grond situation.