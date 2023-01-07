Search icon
Viral video: African man's epic bhangra moves at wedding takes internet by storm

Well, a video in which an African man can be seen grooving at a wedding to the Harjeet Harman's famous Punjabi song 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda' goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

New Delhi: If you're experiencing any blues, we have a video that will completely cure them. We assure it. What exactly is it, you ask?  Well, a video in which an African man can be seen grooving at a wedding to the Harjeet Harman's famous Punjabi song 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda' and we are of the opinion that he absolutely nailed it. And, the clip has over 90,000 views. The man in the clip is identified as Wemsley Okuku and the video is shared on his official Instagram account. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, Wemsley wearing a turban can be seen grooving to the hit song with a desi man. If you are an avid Instagram user, you're probably aware of how this song was used as the background music for several reels and videos. Wemsley's epic expressions and quirky moves were on-point as well and you might end up watching the clip on loop, just like us.

The video was posted few days ago and it soon amassed more than 90,000 views and counting. It has also received more than 6,000 likes.  Netizens were simply impressed by Wemsley's killer performance and flocked to the comments section with their opinions.

“This is so epic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, this made me danced as well,” shared another. "Loved watching it! Energy,at next level superb," wrote a third. A fourth posted, " He is the best!! What a joy to see him dancing."

