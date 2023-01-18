Search icon
Viral video: African kids dances to 'Calm Down' song, internet says 'vibe hai'

In the now-viral video, the three of them can be seen shaking a leg to the catchy number, and we swear it's a total vibe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

New Delhi: If you're beginning to experience midweek blues, we have a clip that will completely heal them. We promise it. What exactly is it, you ask? Well, a group of African kids can be seen grooving to the trending song Calm Down, and we think they absolutely killed it. Furthermore, the video has received over 31 million views. Bonus points for you!

In the now-viral video, the three of them can be seen shaking a leg to the catchy number, and we swear it's a total vibe. If you follow Instagram, you're probably aware of how this song was used as the background music for several reels and videos.

The video has received 31 million views and thousands of comments praising the children and their dancing abilities.

"There are many skilled people in Africa," one person wrote. "One of my dreams is to visit your project and dance with all of you!, your videos fill me with hope and joy  thank you," said another. "These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces says it all.," a third said. "Unfortunately, no one notices the other children in the background who are also dancing," said a fourth.

However, this is not the organization's first video to be shared on their Instagram page. A video of them dancing to famous Bollywood hit songs had previously gone viral on the internet. Take a look here:

 

