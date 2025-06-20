In the video, the tiger cubs can be seen happily playing, running, and jumping on each other in the middle of the jungle.

A heart-touching video of tiger cubs playing in the forest has taken over social media. The seven-second video shows three cubs running and playing together.

The video, posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on X (formerly Twitter), is winning hearts online. 'No sight can beat this from our forest. Sheer bliss,' the caption read.

In the video, the tiger cubs can be seen happily playing, running, and jumping on each other in the middle of the jungle while their mother sits nearby and watches them enjoy.

Watch here

The video went viral as soon as it was posted on the internet, garnering lakhs of views and comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Thank you for sharing such beautiful videos, @susantananda3 ji. Stay blessed, and may almighty protect our wildlife.'

Another user commented, 'On the other hand human mothers get angry n scold when she sees one kid jump on the other.'

A third user said, 'Beautiful and rare. Look at the pride on Mummas face. She knows they are super stars.'

Another user wrote, 'Children playing kabaddi and mother is the referee! A sight to cherish for a lifetime and beyond!'

Also read: This mantra helps Google CEO Sundar Pichai stay calm under pressure: 'The higher up you...'