We have come across many dramatic reaction scenes of the iconic movie Baahubali, but none like the recent one. A video of two adorable kids is doing the rounds on the internet.

The viral clip shows two little kids winning hearts with their hilarious recreation of a scene from Bahubali: The Beginning.

The little kids can be seen trying to react heartbreaking betrayal scene when Katappa kills Bhahubali. The child playing the character of Katappa walks slowly from behind and stabs the other child at the back, who is playing Bhahulai with a spatula instead of a sword.

This video, shared on Instagram by aayushh._.here, has taken over the internet. 'Cutest death scene,' read the text over the reel.

The clip has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments. As soon as the video was posted, netizens couldn't hold their excitement, while some rolled on the floor laughing, some couldn't take their eyes off the kids' cuteness.

Social media reaction

One user said, 'Kidney touching scene.'

Another user wrote, 'Why did Chotappa kill Chotubali?'

A third user wrote, 'Innocence at their pick.'

Another commented, 'Back one is a paid actor.'

Another user wrote, 'Bahubali -Katappa scene rewritten.'

