Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Check puja vidhi, mantras and significance

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

This man began his business at 60, then faced Rs 15 crore loss, his company's now worth Rs...

Mumbai Metro 3 launch today: Check timings, fares and daily schedule for Aarey to BKC Aqua Line

BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match 6

BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match 6

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

10 times Neha Malik sets the internet on fire with sizzling sultry pics

10 times Neha Malik sets the internet on fire with sizzling sultry pics

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Gurdas Maan says his latest album Sound of Soil 'is heartfelt tribute' to his roots, culture: 'Each track reflects..'

Gurdas Maan says his latest album Sound of Soil 'is heartfelt tribute' to his roots, culture: 'Each track reflects..'

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

The video was posted by the Instagram account ‘Tiare Nani Xalapa’ with the caption, “Our baby dancer, only a year and a half old, baby Mar.”

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The internet has been swept with cuteness after a heartwarming video of a little girl owning the dance floor went viral. The video, shared on Instagram, features a 1.5-year-old girl enthusiastically participating in a belly dancing class, but with her own delightful twist. While the other young girls followed their dance instructor’s steps, the tiny dancer decided to break away from the routine and groove to her own rhythm, winning the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Her carefree belly movements, combined with her adorable expression, made her an instant sensation. The little girl, affectionately called "baby Mar" in the video, charmed audiences with her natural talent and adorable antics, as she confidently danced with her tiny tummy shaking along. Her playful spirit and energy turned the class into her personal stage, leaving everyone captivated.

The video was posted by the Instagram account ‘Tiare Nani Xalapa’ with the caption, “Our baby dancer, only a year and a half old, baby Mar.” Since its upload, the video has garnered over 9 million likes, turning baby Mar into an internet star.

 

 

Social media users couldn't get enough of the tiny dancer's performance. Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts. One user wrote, "She is the instructor, right?" while another joked, “The baby ate them all up!” Others chimed in with praise, saying, “She’s leading the group now!” and “The student surpassed the teacher.” The video’s pure joy had some viewers admitting to watching it repeatedly, with one user humorously commenting, "If you know that you’ve watched this video more than ten times, gather here for a meeting."

The comments on the video highlight how much baby Mar’s carefree dance style resonated with viewers. Her adorable belly dance moves left many in awe, with some users even suggesting she should open her own dance school. "That baby should have her own school by now," one commenter wrote, while another said, "The baby is just perfect as the teacher."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court orders probe by SIT under CBI supervision

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court orders probe by SIT under CBI supervision

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement