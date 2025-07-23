Viral video: Adorable baby elephant tries to sit on chair, netizens say 'somebody get this man sofa'

In the video, the little elephant is seen repeatedly trying to sit on a foldable chair but in vain.

An adorable video of a baby elephant trying to sit on a foldable chair is going viral on the Internet.

The video posted on Instagram by Tusker Shelter, a Thailand-based elephant shelter, has garnered over 12,000 views and several comments so far.

In the video, the little elephant is seen repeatedly trying to sit on a foldable chair but in vain. With a kick, the chair falls to the ground, and the elephant keeps wandering around. However, the person making the video helps by reopening the chair for the little elephant as it keeps trying to sit on it. But it fails.

Not just wildlife lovers, but almost every other person on the Internet is thrilled to see this video of the baby elephant.

Watch here

Social media reaction

''So pure heart and innocent baby. Precious. hugs and kisses'', a user said.

Another user said, ''Such an Adorable video. I believe all habitats are smart, especially when trying to accomplish tasks like “sitting” in a chair like humans. This baby is very smart and has a li’l anger. Thank you for sharing. I absolutely adore elephants.''

A third user commented, ''Poor baby, all he wants to do is sit! So cute.''

Another user wrote, '' Elephants are so intelligent! They are also very cute! I love elephants! Those people who are lucky to have a special bond with them are truly blessed.''