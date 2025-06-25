As the huge elephants walked on the paved road lined with trees, a baby elephant walking behind them stepped forward to pick up fruits from a cart parked next to it.

A heartwarming video featuring a baby elephant is going viral on the internet. The internet is gushing over the funny moment when the elephant was seen gorging on some food while walking along the road. The viral clip shows a herd of elephants calmly strolling along the road. What happens next will melt your heart!

As the huge elephants walked on the paved road lined with trees, a baby elephant walking behind them stepped forward to pick up fruits from a cart parked next to it. While the cart owner appeared startled, a woman, who was probably his customer, gently handed him a sugarcane. The cute interaction video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer (retired) Susanta Nanda on his @export handle with the caption, “A quick snack for Chotu. Cute.”

Watch here

The video posted on June 23 has sparked a flood of reactions from social media users, garnering over 50k views.

Social media reaction

One user said, "All baby elephants should have unrestricted access to any food, anytime, and anywhere. This is the law. If it isn't, it should be, and from now on it should be declared an immutable law." Another user commented, "The big giants passed by very slowly without even taking a glimpse of the sugarcane. But Chotu chose a different path, he took a look at the sugarcane and quickly started eating breakfast. After all a baby behaves like a baby regardless of the fact whether it is a human or an animal." "I loved how the lady fed the baby," wrote a third user. However, I have one problem with this whole scene: wild animals belong in rich, lush forests where there are plenty of resources, not in cities where they are enslaved for labour or entertainment. Meanwhile, a fourth user commented, "Really cute..the big elephants just walked away..but the cute baby elephant just tried his luck and was rewarded..by the cart owner..after tasting the sugarcane he was satisfied with the lovingly provided food."

