Viral video: Adorable Baby elephant’s first mud bath melts hearts on internet, netizens say 'OMG the cutest!'

The internet found itself melting faster than 'chocolate on the stove' after an adorable video of a baby elephant was shared on social media. Yes, these gentle giants really never fail to win hearts just by themselves! The clip showed the little one, Baby Rodtang, eagerly walking towards the muddy area with his mother. As soon as the baby came in contact with the muddy pool, he went absolutely crazy! The little one started playing in the pool while his mother also joined in the fun. What netizens loved the most was the baby's struggle to walk in the water, which hardly stopped him from enjoying his life. According to the viral post, Baby Rodtang is just a month old, while this was the little one's first bath in a muddy pool.

"Baby Rodtang is playing in mud and a little pond for the first time! She is so excited and loving it. At just a month old, she can't walk steadily yet, but she is already strong and full of energy. She was so happy, mud was all over her body, and her eyes were covered," the post read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle 'New Elephant Home'. The post quicky went viral, garnering lakhs of views and several comments.

Check out the viral post:

One user wrote, "OMG this is so cute!!" Another user wrote, "She loved it, her little feet were moving." A third user wrote in the comments section, "Thank you for this beautiful and entertaining video!"

"You just made my week!!! How beautiful," a fourth person wrote. "Hahaha what a beautiful thing, OMG!!! Party in this bathtub, and the Asian babies hair is so cute. Thanks for the clip," another wrote.

"Oh wow, he jumped right in. Babies are just babies - no matter what species. Only baby animals are cuter and more innocent," a sixth person said. "Can I play with them," a seventh person commented.