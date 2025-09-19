Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights

In the video, the woman is seen insisting on smoking and asking the male passenger to delete the video.

A video is going viral on social media showing a man confronting a woman for smoking inside an air-conditioned train compartment.

In the video, the woman is seen insisting on smoking and asking the male passenger to delete the video. When the woman notices the man recording her video, she says, "You're making a video. This is very wrong. Tell him not to make a video of me and delete it."

When the woman asks him not to record, the male passenger replies, "Smoking is illegal. Go smoke outside."

As the argument escalates, the woman replies, "I'm not spending your money on cigarettes. This isn't your train. Go call the police."

Another passenger, who witnessed the interaction, angrily tells the woman, "This is an air-conditioned compartment. Don't you know smoking is prohibited here?"

A user on AX demanded action against the woman, writing that smoking in public places violates the rights of others.

Social media reactions:

A user wrote, "Smoking in public places violates the rights of others. Such behaviour should not be tolerated at all in places like trains. @RailMinIndia should impose both fines and severe punishment."

Another user said that the passenger was smoking openly on the train, but he thought making a video was illegal.

The AX user wrote, "She was smoking in the AC compartment of a moving train. When fellow passengers objected and made a video as evidence, she started playing the "woman card."

