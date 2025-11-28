Aashiqui star Rahul Roy surprises Bihar wedding guests with heartwarming performance: 'Salute to him'

Instead of simply congratulating the family and posing for photographs, Rahul Roy performed for them.

A heartwarming moment from a wedding in Bihar has gone viral on the internet, thanks to Rahul Roy, whose artistry and charm defined an entire era of Bollywood romance. The actor was a guest at the wedding of RK Srivastava's niece, a renowned mathematics teacher in Bihar. But what followed was nothing short of a delightful experience for the guests.

Instead of simply congratulating the family and posing for photographs, Rahul Roy performed for them. Sitting on a chair, guitar in hand, amidst a traditional ceremony in Rohtas, the actor recreated the magic of Aashiqui.

As the song "Saanson Ki Zaroori Hai Jaise" played in the background, Roy began lip-syncing with a gentle smile. The guests around him were mesmerised, clapping and cheering. There was something beautifully simple yet powerful about that moment: no stage, no choreography, just an actor performing his iconic song for guests.

RK Srivastava proudly shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "Bollywood actor Rahul Roy attended my niece's wedding today and serenaded the audience with his famous songs."

Watch the video here:

Netizens reactions:

One user wrote, 'Really sad to see such a good talent doing these petty things for survival.'

Another user said, 'This guy is inspiring. Even after so much struggle, a bad career, a life-threatening stroke still the show must go on. God bless him.'

A third user commented, 'very strong man, after lots of difficulties faced, still ignored them and lives his life. This shows us how to overcome in our lives. Life is precious, so live it at any cost. Salute to him.

About Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy is best known for his explosive role in the 1990 cult classic "Aashiqui," which catapulted him to fame across India overnight. With his soft-spoken charm, distinctive hairstyle, and calm demeanor, he became the face of '90s romance, but his career soon declined. His subsequent releases weren't as successful as his debut, and Roy eventually appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss. Despite these setbacks, Rahul remains connected to his audience through his social media posts.

Also read: What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis