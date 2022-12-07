Viral video: AAP members celebrate Delhi MCD victory with Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya ke papa’

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 and the party has found the perfect way to share its joy. In a post that has gone viral on social media, AAP workers and members can be seen dancing and singing to their version of ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’, taking a dig at Delhi BJP former chief Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer, has also rendered a popular rendition of the song.

In the viral video, AAP wokers can be seen garlands around their necks and dancing to 'Rinkiya ke papa' as the song's video played on a large screen. Supporters danced, cheered, and clapped to the beats as Manoj Tiwari sang on the screen. The UP unit of the party tweeted the video with the caption, "We won."

The counting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election has concluded and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 134 seats in the cash-rich civic body ending the 15-year rule of BJP. While BJP has bagged 104 and Congress has managed to get only nine seats and Independent got 3 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am Wednesday. The AAP and BJP were the two main contenders for the majority of the total 250 seats of the Delhi civic body.