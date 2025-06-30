Holding his bag tightly, the boy runs, ignoring the teacher's efforts to bring him back.

A little boy from Arunachal Pradesh tried to run away from school, giving her teacher a hard time. The funny video was recorded by the teacher and is now getting widespread attention online.

In the clip, the toddler can be seen crying and running away from school, while the teacher runs after him to catch him, but the boy refuses to come back..

Holding his bag tightly, the boy runs, ignoring the teacher's efforts to bring him back. Despite many attempts, the little boy kept crying and didn't listen to his teacher.

The video, posted on Instagram by Sonam Jangmu, has garnered over 3.9 million views.

Many online users felt nostalgia as they could react to the situation. While others loved the dramatic scene between the student and the teacher.

Watch here

Social media reaction

One user said, 'Awww... How cute he is, btw why is he crying for?'

Another user wrote, 'Give him sunscreen and a body lotion.'

A third user commented, 'Kudos to the baby who remembered to carry his bag in the dramatic escape.'

Another user said, 'As a nursery teacher, I see this every day in the first month. Once habituated, they don't cry or make a fuss anymore.'

Also read: Meet Royal princess who flew economy, went viral after video of her…, is not from India but…