Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: 96-year-old man wins internet with dance at grandson’s wedding in Nepal

The old man can be seen dancing to some traditional Nepali music in the now-viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Viral video: 96-year-old man wins internet with dance at grandson’s wedding in Nepal
screengrab

New Delhi: Wedding dancing videos are unquestionably among the most entertaining things to see. They capture the newlyweds and their loved ones dancing the night away, capturing a moment of pure joy and celebration. These clips  depict a stunning display of emotions and affection, whether it's the bride and groom's first dance or the father-daughter dance. Like this clip, which shows a grandfather dancing at his grandson's wedding in Nepal. The video was shared on Instagram by user  named Everything About Nepal and it has over 76k views.

The old man can be seen dancing to some traditional Nepali music in the now-viral video. He didn't allow his age dampen his enthusiasm for his grandson's wedding.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Age is just a number when it comes to celebrating love! Watch as 96-year-old Grandpa shows his moves at his grandkid's wedding,” 

The video was shared on March 20. It has since accumulated over 4,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens loved the clip and showered their love for the grandpa in the comment box.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Much much respect ,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Soo goood.” “I love it” expressed a third. A fourth wrote,This is  so so coool".

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.