Viral video: 96-year-old man wins internet with dance at grandson’s wedding in Nepal

New Delhi: Wedding dancing videos are unquestionably among the most entertaining things to see. They capture the newlyweds and their loved ones dancing the night away, capturing a moment of pure joy and celebration. These clips depict a stunning display of emotions and affection, whether it's the bride and groom's first dance or the father-daughter dance. Like this clip, which shows a grandfather dancing at his grandson's wedding in Nepal. The video was shared on Instagram by user named Everything About Nepal and it has over 76k views.

The old man can be seen dancing to some traditional Nepali music in the now-viral video. He didn't allow his age dampen his enthusiasm for his grandson's wedding.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Age is just a number when it comes to celebrating love! Watch as 96-year-old Grandpa shows his moves at his grandkid's wedding,”

The video was shared on March 20. It has since accumulated over 4,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens loved the clip and showered their love for the grandpa in the comment box.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Much much respect ,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Soo goood.” “I love it” expressed a third. A fourth wrote,This is so so coool".