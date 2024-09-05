Viral video: 9-foot long cobra found hidden in bedroom, leaves internet dumbfounded, WATCH

A nine-foot long cobra was found in a wooden box kept in a house.

A family in Karnataka was left dumbfounded when they discovered a nine-foot long cobra hidden in their bedroom. The giant reptile was found slithering in a wooden box kept in the room.

Soon after the family spotted the snake, they called the forest department. The officials then informed the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), following which, a team of experts reached the site to rescue the cobra.

Ajay Giri, a member of ARRS group, has shared the video featuring the brave rescue of the snake.

The video begins with the ARRS officials entering the room. Soon, one of the members whipped out a stick and took the snake out, carefully placing it in a bag.

Once the reptile was out, Ajay Giri spoke to the family members as everyone was terrified in the family. Next, the team went to a jungle where the snake was released.

"A king cobra (~9ft long) was sighted inside the bedroom of a house. Owner got worried and called incharge forest department officials. ARRS was informed about the situation. Over the call we instructed locals about do's and don'ts and rushed to the place. After inspection we found the snake inside a metal box. The snake was gently bagged. We conducted an onsite awareness program for the local community. Later the snake was released into the wild in the presence of in-charge forest department officials", the video was captioned.

After the video was published on Instagram, the comment section was filled with praises for the rescue team.

"Thank you for your efforts for one of the most misunderstood species", a user wrote.

"Fascinating job", another user wrote.