The video begins with a snake catcher using a rod to coax the python out of the roof.

A heart-stopping moment unfolded in Kampung Dew, Kamunting, Malaysia, when an 80-kilogram python, over five meters long, crashed through a family’s ceiling. The jaw-dropping footage, now viral on social media, shows the dramatic rescue operation by Malaysia’s Taiping District Civil Defence Force.

The incident occurred on November 22, around 8 PM, when the family heard unusual noises from the roof. Suspecting something amiss, they called the Angkatan Pertahanan Awam (APM), Malaysia’s civil defence agency. Rescue officers arrived promptly and had to partially demolish the living room ceiling to retrieve the massive snake.

The video begins with a snake catcher using a rod to coax the python out of the roof. Moments later, the reptile comes tumbling down, landing on the family’s sofa and slithering across the living room. The scene left viewers both terrified and astonished. After successfully capturing the python, it was handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks for proper care.

Watch

The python is believed to have wandered in from a nearby oil palm plantation. The footage, shared widely online, has garnered over a lakh views, with netizens reacting in shock and disbelief. One user humorously commented, “Even the snake catcher seems clueless.” Another quipped, “Ah isn't this kinda Ai generated??.”