Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed

In the video, the snake is seen hiding behind a plank in the house when Sutar calmly catches it and brings it out.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed

An elderly woman from a Pune village has taken the internet by storm with her courage. She not only rescued a snake hiding in the house, but also handled it skillfully, even wrapping it around her neck. According to a viral video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), 70-year-old Shakuntala Sutar hails from Amboli village in Mulshi taluka of Pune.

All you need to know

In the video, the snake is seen hiding behind a plank in the house when Sutar calmly catches it and brings it out. After ensuring that the snake has been handled properly, Sutar wraps it around her neck and explains the steps to handle the non-venomous creature.

According to Dainik Jagran, the woman said, "There is no need to panic after seeing a snake. Not every snake is poisonous. Rat snakes do not harm humans; in fact, it is helpful for farms as they eat rats and insects. People often kill snakes due to fear and superstition, which is wrong."

Rat snake, locally known as dhaman, is a non-venomous species commonly found in India. It is harmless to humans and plays an important role in controlling the rodent population.

About the kind cobra

The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, growing up to 18 feet (5.5 metres) in length. Found in forests across Southeast Asia, including India, King Cobras are found in areas with dense vegetation and abundant prey.

Also read: Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

