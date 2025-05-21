A dance video of a little girl has gone viral. A 7-year-old girl is seen dancing to Punjabi song, “Mein Nachdi.” Her performance stunned everyone as she matched the latka jhatka and thumkas like the elder girls.

Little children have their own ways to charm everyone. Whatever they do they look so cute on them that they don't have to deliberately charm anyone or do any antics to impress. Their innocent eyes, lovely smile and hearty laughs can make any heart melt immediately. Especially when they demand anything, it looks honest and innocent. These days people post almost every activity of their little ones on social media to highlight their talent, show their cuteness and let the world feel their innocence. Little girls especially love to dance and seeing their small efforts to give their best performance not only looks cute but also so genuine. \

Little girl viral dance

Recently, a dance video of a little girl has gone viral. A 7-year-old girl is seen dancing to Punjabi song, “Mein Nachdi.” Her performance stunned everyone as she matched the latka jhatka and thumkas like the elder girls. The swag with which she moved her body looked fantastic. Her innocent dance moves definitely stole the hearts of so many social media users who watch her dancing skills. The girl looks confident while dancing just like any professional dancer.

Swirling and moving her hands like a dance pro would not let anyone who watched her dance move their eyes away from the screen. Her expressions were as cute as they were just appropriate for the song. The little girl can be seen lip syncing the song. The video was shared by the user ‘Dishu Yadav’ on Instagram. The Instagram account is full of the girl’s fantastic dance performances and has garnered over 2.9 million followers. Apart from dancing the girl looks absolutely cute and adorable which makes her dance even more adorable.

Many social media users shared heart emojis and called her cute and adorable as they appreciated the dance performance of the little girl.