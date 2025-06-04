Recently, a video of a 7-year-old girl has taken the internet by storm with her impeccable expressions and groovy moves.

With the rise of social media, everyone has become camera-savvy and loves to showcase their acting and dancing talents. The internet is flooded with entertaining videos, but only a few grab attention for their unique flavour and charm. Cute little girls often go viral for their adorable dance moves and expressions. Recently, a video of a 7-year-old girl has taken the internet by storm with her impeccable expressions and groovy moves. The little girl dressed in a purple suit paired with a denim jacket, is seen dancing to a popular Haryanvi song, 'Thaare Jija Ji Te Main Tang Pa Li'.

The clip has a little girl showcasing her adorable expressions as she lip-syncs the lyrics of the song while also shaking her legs. She completed her look with a pair of jootis and kept minimal accessories, it was her expression that won hearts on the internet. As soon as her video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with a series of red heart emojis. Several social media users couldn’t resist but hailed her performance. A user called her, “expression queen’, another wrote, “Wow, fantastic.”



Impressed with her dance steps and beautiful expression, one user wondered if she was a little girl. “Ye age mai choti h ya fer ye?? Mtlb height choti hai smjh ni aata,” wrote a user. One of the users gushed over her cuteness, and commented, “Ye kitne saal ki hai yaar kitni cute hai choti si.” Another added, “Super cute.” Some social users enquired where is she from and how she is talented at this tender age. “Sabse cute dancer on Instagram”, “Precious baby”, “Bhot cute ho beta app, Etna talent chote se gudiya me”, and “Bhai kha rati h ye pari” were some of the other comments that filled the comment section.



The little girl in the video is identified as Diksha Yadav according to her Instagram profile. The little influencer has garnered a massive fan following with her cute antics and dance videos. Currently, she has 2.9 million followers on Instagram, there is no time before the little girl will achieve the 3 million milestone as she continues to win hearts with her talent. Recently, she entertained her fans with her dance performance on a popular song, “52 Gaj Ka Daman’ wearing traditional attire, which received over 20 lakh likes on Instagram.