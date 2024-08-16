Viral video: 63-Year-Old ‘dancing dadi’ grooves to ‘dilli wali girlfriend’, her energy wows the internet, watch

If you’re active on social media, you’ve probably encountered the heartwarming dance videos of 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma, affectionately known as ‘Dancing Dadi’. This spirited elderly woman has captured the hearts of countless viewers with her lively and energetic Bollywood dance routines, demonstrating that age is no barrier to having fun and staying active. Known for her infectious enthusiasm, Sharma continues to charm audiences with her dance videos, and her latest clip has once again gone viral.

In her most recent video, Sharma is seen dancing to the upbeat song ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’. Dressed comfortably in a hoodie and pyjamas, she performs the dance moves with impressive precision and style. Her vibrant expressions and radiant smile add a special touch to the performance, making it both captivating and joyful. She simply captioned the video as ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’, and it didn’t take long for the post to attract widespread attention.

Watch here:

The video, which was shared a few days ago, quickly garnered praise from viewers. The comments section is filled with admiration, with one user praising her “perfect actions and synchronization” and another noting how “beautiful” she looks. Ravi Bala first rose to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown when she began posting her dance routines on Instagram. Since then, she has continued to delight her 189K followers with her regular dance videos. Each performance showcases her passion for dance and her ability to spread joy, proving that age is no barrier to living life to the fullest.