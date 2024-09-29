Viral video: 6-foot long python spotted crawling on road amid downpour in Mumbai, WATCH

Amid the downpour in Mumbai, a video of a giant python crossing the road has gone viral on social media.

In a spine-chilling video, a six-foot long Indian rock python was spotted crawling on the road amid the downpour in the Aarey colony of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The video, shared by an 'X' user, has so far garnered 71.1 k views.

The video, featuring a giant python inching towards the bushes, has left the netizens in shock. However, several social media users have advocated protection of the wildlife habitat.

A 6-foot Indian Rock Python was seen crossing a road in Aarey Forest on Tuesday night. A reminder of Aarey’s rich biodiversity and the need to protect wildlife corridors. #Aarey #Wildlife #Mumbai #conservation #aareyforest #indianrockpython



"A 6-foot Indian Rock Python was seen crossing a road in Aarey Forest on Tuesday night. A reminder of Aarey’s rich biodiversity and the need to protect wildlife corridors", the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, several nertizens also took to 'X' and commented on the viral video.

"Thx for sharing. Closing Aarey to vehicular traffic after sunset will be a great first step!" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Cute reptile, we have devastated their habitat to build a city and the irony is that we are neither able to build a better city nor we left a better forest."

A third wrote, "Aarey Forest is home to many snake species. Let's protect their habitat!"

Earlier this week, Mumbai has witnessed heavy rain showers lashing various parts of the city. On September 26, schools and colleged remained closed in view of the heavy rainfall. Moreover, many parts of the city saw severe waterlogging, with commuters struggling to get to places.