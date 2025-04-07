The student, identified as Varsha Kharat, was a final-year BSc student at RG Shinde College.

A 20-year-old college student passed away after collapsing during her farewell speech at a college in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district. The student, identified as Varsha Kharat, was a final-year BSc student at RG Shinde College.

A video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on April 5, has gone viral online. The video shows the student, dressed in a saree, speaking at the podium and sharing a light moment with the audience before collapsing.

Following her collapse, students rushed to the stage. She was taken to a nearby government hospital in Paranda, where doctors declared her dead, according to media reports.

According to a Times Of India report, quoting Varsha’s uncle, said that she had a history of heart-related issues and had undergone bypass surgery approximately seven years prior.

Although the cause of her death remains undetermined, speculation suggests she may have suffered a sudden heart attack during her speech.

Meanwhile, she came from a huble background; her parents are farmers, and she had an older sister and a younger brother.