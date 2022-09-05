Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: 13 mafia-controlled tractors smash Agra toll gate, staff attempts to stop them with sticks

A video of the incident, apparently recorded by CCTV at the Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Viral video: 13 mafia-controlled tractors smash Agra toll gate, staff attempts to stop them with sticks
Screen grab

The barriers at a toll plaza in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were broken by as many as 13 sand-filled tractors on Sunday night, despite attempts to stop them by staff members using sticks. These tractors most likely belonged to the local sand mafia.

Also, READ: Anand Mahindra’s “Hilarious. But true” tweet on doctors handwriting goes viral, netizens agree

The event was purportedly caught on CCTV at the Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, and it has since gained widespread attention.

The first tractor is seen rushing off without paying the toll in the CCTV clip after crashing through the roadblock.

Similar to how the first tractor does, the 12 tractors that follow it go straight through the barrier. The toll plaza employees try to block the cars' progress with sticks, but they are ineffective.

In the meanwhile, the event was reported to the police, who have now launched an inquiry.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.