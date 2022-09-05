Viral video: 13 mafia-controlled tractors smash Agra toll gate, staff attempts to stop them with sticks

Screen grab

The barriers at a toll plaza in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were broken by as many as 13 sand-filled tractors on Sunday night, despite attempts to stop them by staff members using sticks. These tractors most likely belonged to the local sand mafia.

In UP's Agra, tractors laden with sand, most likely belonging to local sand mafia, storm the toll booth and pass through as booth workers try to stop them using sticks. In the 53 sec video, 13 tractors can be seen recklessly speeding through the toll plaza. pic.twitter.com/smAPbI0XPM — Er Manish Rajak (@ManishCEO2) September 4, 2022

The event was purportedly caught on CCTV at the Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, and it has since gained widespread attention.

The first tractor is seen rushing off without paying the toll in the CCTV clip after crashing through the roadblock.

Similar to how the first tractor does, the 12 tractors that follow it go straight through the barrier. The toll plaza employees try to block the cars' progress with sticks, but they are ineffective.

In the meanwhile, the event was reported to the police, who have now launched an inquiry.