Viral video: 11-foot long king cobra found in house and..., WATCH

An 11-foot long king cobra was found in a house, which left the residents panic stricken.

A family in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was left shaken to the very core as they had a wild encounter with an 11-foot long king cobra in their house. The unexpected encounter with the venomous reptile also sent panic waves across the neighbourhood.

The snake was, however, rescued carefully and released into the wild.

The villagers spotted the King Cobra in the house of one resident named Srikant Nayak on Monday evening. They immediately got petrified as the snake, known for its aggressive behavior, stood tall almost on its tell and hissed alarmingly, Deccan Chronicle has quoted local Pithabata forest range officer Srikanta Mohanty as saying.

#WATCH | Odisha | 11-ft long King Cobra snake was rescued from a house in Bangra village yesterday and released into the Dukra wildlife range, in Mayurbhanj this morning



(Visuals Source: DFO) pic.twitter.com/rYsFtM63OQ September 3, 2024

Mohanty further stated that the forest officials were immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. After hours of efforts, the snake rescuers succeeded in capturing the reptile, which was released into the Dukra wildlife range, as per the report of the newspapaer.

A forest official also shared details about the rescued snake and said, "The snake was 11 ft long and weighed 6.7 kgs. After examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was released into its natural habitat today morning", as quoted by the publication.