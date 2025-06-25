The car is completely pink, with a stunning metallic exterior and pink and white leather seats inside.

A billionaire father in Dubai gifted his 1-year-old daughter a £500,000 pink Rolls-Royce Phantom car. The car is creating a lot of buzz on the internet, with some people impressed but many people extremely annoyed. A rich businessman named Satish Sanpal, who lives in Dubai but is originally from India, gifted his 1-year-old daughter Isabella a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce Phantom car. According to The Sun report, the luxury car costs £500,000, and with all the customisations, it's probably worth even more.

Isabella was gifted a Rolls-Royce on Father's Day, and the entire moment was filmed and posted online, making it go viral. In the video, Satish is seen standing with his wife Tabinda and handing the car keys to his child.

The car is completely pink, with a stunning metallic exterior and pink and white leather seats inside. The car's number plate also says "Congratulations Isabella", and each seat has her initials written on it.

The car was customised in the UK and then flown to Dubai for the occasion, as evidenced by the imprint on each of its doors. However, the family arrived in another Rolls-Royce, showing off their fleet.

The venue was carpeted in pink for the birth, and the outdoor area was decorated with balloons, flowers and teddies. A sliding door was installed to welcome the parents and the baby, bearing her name, Isabella and her initials ISS.

Isabella was seen dancing in joy with event staff after seeing her gift, although legally, she cannot drive for another 17 years

Social media reaction

Many users were angry, saying the gift was unnecessary and exaggerated. One person said, "Charities are begging for help, and a child is getting a Rolls-Royce?" Another called it a "cheesy and ostentatious display of wealth". Someone else wrote, "The girl would have been happier at a water park", reports The Sun.

One person said, "She worked hard, she earned it. Let her spend it on her family." Another added: "It's a lovely gesture. She's lucky to have a caring father."

In February, Satish Sanpaul also threw a lavish birthday party for Isabella at Dubai's luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal. He transformed the whole place into a winter wonderland with fake snow, icy chandeliers and frosty white trees, reports The Sun.

