The Vande Bharat Express journey from Varanasi to Delhi, was not so 'premium' for the passengers onboard, as the AC of the coach C7, stopped working and the roof started leaking. This turned the entire coach of the Vande Bharat Express 'half-flooded.' In the video, an empty seat near the compartment gate fully drenched into water and the water leaking from the roof can be seen. All the seats, the luggage of the passengers were soaked in water. The passengers were left furious in the 8 hour journey.

Here's what happened

A passenger captured the incident on camera and shared it online. The video has now gone viral. Reacting to it, Indian Railways has ensured to take prompt action on it.

Darshil Mishra, a final-year physical therapy student and one of the passenger shared a thread of photos and videos of leaking on social media platform X. He claimed that multiple complaints were made but no action was taken by the railway authorities.

He wrote, "AC not working and water leakage in #VandeBharat train. Extremely uncomfortable journey despite premium fare. Multiple complaints lodged but no action taken. Kindly look into it."

"Nothing is happening, all the staffs are irresponsible. Despite of several complaints no action taked, Ac temperature is too high. I want my full refund," he added.

'I want my full refund of 1830.80 rupees. I have already filled a consumer forum grivance regarding this. If didn't receive my full refund will file legal complaint in consumer forum. I am not demanding compensation for my inconvenience, suffering, and damage of belongings," he added.

He also added that the leak was not fixed instead the AC was turned off, and the passengers were asked to 'adjust' in the hot conditions, by Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Railway responds

As the video went viral, Railway Seva responded that action has been taken and said that "condensate water" to be the root cause of the incident.

'A case of water leakage was reported from the return air duct in coach C-7 (seat no. 76) on Train No. 22415 (Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express).

Root Cause: Condensate water accumulated under the cooling coil of the RMPU due to drain holes of drip tray blocked by Mix media/ Return air filter. The water, during braking, entered the return air duct, causing water to drip into the passenger area.

Action Taken: The affected RMPU drip tray were thoroughly cleaned at NDLS station before the return journey. Washer provided below the filter to create gap between filter and drip tray thus clearing the drain hole.

The coach was undertaken in pre-monsoon drive from 15/05/25 to 27/05/25."

"All RMPUs of the rake are being checked for provision of washer to create gap between filter and drip tray, Railway Seva added."

To which Darshil Mishra, demanded full refund, "I want my full refund of the fare. I literally was standing the whole journey.

Social media reacts

One user jokingly said, "Bhai AC nahi chal raha tha is liye upar se aap ke liye barish karwaya gaya hai. Natural AC"

"This isn't a train journey - it's a disaster in motion. The Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express, flagged off with grand speeches and billion-rupee pride, has turned into a leaking, freezing, water-logged nightmare," another commented.