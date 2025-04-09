US woman Jaclyn Forero travels to Andhra Pradesh to marry Chandan, a man she met on Instagram, overcoming distance, age gap, and cultural differences through faith and love.

In a heartwarming love story that has touched many online, a woman from the United States has travelled to a small village in Andhra Pradesh, India, to be with the man she fell in love with, after first meeting him on Instagram.

Jaclyn Forero, a photographer and a Christian, was instantly drawn to Chandan’s Instagram profile. She noticed his gentle personality, his faith, and his love for art, music, and photography—all things she deeply connects with. What began as a simple message saying “Hi” soon turned into long, meaningful conversations. Over the next 14 months, their bond grew stronger despite the physical distance between them.

Sharing their story on Instagram, Jaclyn posted a short video showing their moments together. In her caption, she revealed that it was she who messaged Chandan first after noticing that he was a passionate Christian who understood theology well. This common ground in faith helped their relationship blossom even more.

After eight months of online dating and getting her mother's full support, Jaclyn flew to India along with her mom to finally meet Chandan in person. The couple is now planning to get married and start their life together.

However, their journey hasn't been without challenges. Jaclyn is nine years older than Chandan, and she admitted that people have had mixed reactions to their relationship. Some were supportive, while others were judgmental or rude. But she believes that their faith and love have kept them strong. “The odds were stacked against us, but God kept opening doors for us,” she wrote.

Their story has inspired many others, especially those in international or long-distance relationships. Several people shared their own love stories in the comments, while many congratulated the couple and wished them happiness.

Jaclyn and Chandan now run a YouTube channel where they talk about their relationship and life. They are currently applying for Chandan’s visa so they can begin their next chapter together in the US.

This beautiful cross-continental love story proves that love can truly find a way—no matter the distance, age, or differences.