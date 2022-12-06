Search icon
Hot Instagram influencer's real age stuns netizens, can you guess her real age?

A teacher, 45-year-old Joleen Diaz, has received a lot of compliments for her viral social media posts that she has been making every day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

A US teacher is currently receiving a lot of attention on social media. Pictures of this viral teacher have gone viral on social media and millions of her fans are going crazy. The age of this new social media star astounded online users. The teacher has received a lot of compliments for her viral social media posts that she has been making every day. The 45-year-old Joleen Diaz lives in San Francisco, California, in the United States.

Due to her youthful appearance, she gains huge popularity on social media. Joleen also has a daughter who is 22 years old. Despite having a 23-year age gap, she claimed that people still view mother and daughter as sisters. Joleen disclosed that she is a single mother. However, even young boys frequently message her, asking for dates.

Joleen frequently shares videos on social media with advice on how to look young for her followers. She claimed that the traditional approach of leading a clean life had made her look young. She claimed that she has been caring for her skin since she was 12 or 13 years old.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joleen Diaz (@joleendiaz)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jolee

 

Joleen spoke with Fox News about how she rose to fame on social media. She admitted that she had become well-known after her daughter shared a video of her online.Joleen stated that she frequently receives thousands of messages from young men asking her out on dates. She told, "Young men keep messaging me on social media. Most of the messages are very polite and they give compliments and praise me for promoting a positive lifestyle."

