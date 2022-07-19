Viral: US restaurant menu lists South Indian dosa as 'Naked Crepe', netizens shocked

Image source: Pixabay

Online chatter has erupted around the menu of an Indian-themed restaurant in the US. It's hard to miss the classic South Indian cuisine shown in the menu shot that has now gone viral. The post has received 20,000 likes and more than 2,515 retweets on Twitter.

People are debating why these Indian meals were renamed and criticising the restaurant's high costs on social media.

"Dunked Doughnut Delight" is the name given to a bowl of vada dipped in spicy sambhar at Indian Crepe Co in Seattle, which costs $16.49. Similarly, the plain dosa has been categorised as "Naked Crepe" (plain dosa) and "Smashed Potato Crepe" (masala dosa). The one with potato filling costs a dollar more than the first at $17.59.

According to the dish's description, "Crisp rice batter crepe served with a lentil soup, a tangy tomato and classic coconut relish." And there is also a "Cheesy Masala Crepe".

"Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa?" a user asked on Twitter. "Naked crepe has same vibe as that of 'Zinda Rice'," said another.

"Some how those names makes sense. They named it in a way Americans can understand," said another.