Viral: US cops dance to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' after big Oscars win, watch video

In the wake of RRR's Oscar victory, a video showing US police officers dancing to Naatu Naatu quickly went viral online. The song took home an Oscar for best original song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Screen Grab

There is no denying the fact that after winning the “Best Original Song” award at this year's Oscar, Naatu Naatu song movement is high at the moment. The 95th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles, and the much-anticipated event occurred when the song from RRR won an Oscar for best original song. Also, the excitement among the supporters is through the roof.

It's safe to say that this song has become an international sensation. Since we're on the subject, we thought we'd share a video that has been making the rounds online. You should watch the video since it has two American police officers dancing to the song.

Two Texas law enforcement officers and a man can be seen dancing to Naatu Naatu in a video that has gone viral. All of the Holi participants, including the guy, were covered in gulaal.

He placed his hands on the police officers' shoulders while the song played and demonstrated the hook step for them. The police officers mimicked his moves and started bopping to the infectious rhythm of the smash hit.

The Best Original Song Oscar went to Naatu Naatu. MM Keravaani provided the music for the song, while Chandrabose wrote the words.

Many people have commented on the video. One user commented, "Can't stop dancing to Naatu Naatu!" Another commented, "Wow, even the COPS now." Another commented, "This brings such a ridiculous smile to my face."

