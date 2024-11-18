The CEO introduced himself as Baldvin and then went on to scold his workforce for not taking their jobs seriously, over a Slack message and fired 99 out of 111 employees.

99 employees of the company’s 111 employees got fired after they failed to attend a meeting. The US-based CEO furiously put up a message on Slack informing the employees that they were terminated after they didn’t show up to the meeting. An intern who recently joined the company took to Reddit to share the screenshot of the CEO’s angry Slack message where he retained only 11 employees, who were present at the meeting.

The Slack message shows the CEO introducing himself as Baldvin and then goes on to scold his workforce for not taking their jobs seriously. “For those of you who didn’t show up to the meeting this morning, consider this as your official notice, now you’re all fired. You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of your contract, and you failed to show up to the meeting you were supposed to attend and work for,” read the message.

Further, the CEO notified employees that he would be cancelling all agreements. “I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately.” He also reprimanded employees for not taking his opportunities lightly. “I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously….”

The Reddit post didn’t go down well with the users as they spammed the comment section with harsh reactions. “I assume the CEO failed to inform the team about that meeting. I can not believe that 99 people will fail to attend a meeting if they got informed,” said a user. “The firm's infrastructure is going to be a smoking ruin, and Baldvin will be too proud (or broke) to find out what happened,” wrote another user. “The company is probably neck deep in debt,” added another user.