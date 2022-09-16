Viral: 'Uber ride in Bengaluru vs Mumbai flight' price comparison tweet triggers debate

Screen Grab

CEO of The Ken, Rohin Dharmakumar, chimed in on the tirade over the high taxi fare to Bengaluru's airport, reviving the discussion about the city's commuting problems.

Also, READ: Viral video: Dunzo delivery boy runs beside train to deliver package, internet says 'DDLJ 2 leaked scene'

A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5 hour flight to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zl5kFaCuNa — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) September 12, 2022

"1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a 1.5-hour flight to Mumbai," Mr. Dharmakumar stated, providing two pictures to back up his claim.

The first picture showed the lowest available fares for flights from Bengaluru to Mumbai, which starts at Rs 2,058. The other photo was taken during Mr. Dharmakumar's travel in an Uber from his house to Kempegowda International Airport. Screenshot shows that Uber XL costs Rs 2,638 for the same distance as Uber Premier costs Rs 1,713.

The screenshot was shared by Mr. Dharmakumar on September 12. Since then, it has sparked a discussion online about the difficulties faced by metropolitan commuters. Several commenters on Mr. Dharmakumar's post agreed that being an hour and a half from the city's centre was a hassle. Others, though, merely suggested less expensive options.

One user said, "I had the posted the same looting from both ola & Uber auto services as well, where they promise to coat around 30 INR for 2 kms, but it's a joke in Bengaluru." Another commented, "You can reach city from the airport for just ₹10 (Rupees TEN only). Whatever you are paying for the taxi is the convenience charge. Second best option is BMTC Vayu Vajra Volvo buses." "I won't be surprised if the bus fare from Downtown Bangalore to BLR airport exceeds the air fare from BLR to BOM. It has been happening in older capitalisms for ages," another said.

The Twitter post has accumulated more than 2,740 likes and 290 retweets.