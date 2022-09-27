Search icon
Viral: Twitter blasts Elon Musk, SpaceX for trolling NASA on DART Mission success

In the DART mission, NASA tested whether humanity could protect planet Earth from asteroid attacks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

When NASA's DART spacecraft crashed into an asteroid on September 26, it was the first time humans had successfully tested a planetary defence system. This was NASA's first test of a system to deflect an approaching asteroid, and it was hailed with universal acclaim. Let's have a look at the story while we're at it, as SpaceX and Elon Musk have tweeted congratulations messages to NASA.

SpaceX congratulated NASA on its successful test by tweeting, “Congratulations on successfully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid!”

Nobody saw this coming, but Elon Musk's personal Twitter account became viral when he posted a photo connected to NASA's DART Mission. To refresh your memory, there's Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on the face during the 94th Academy Awards, except that Smith's face has been replaced by the NASA emblem and he's slapping the asteroid Dimorphos.

Many people have commented on the viral post of Elon Musk. One user said,"Excellent Tweet. Another tweeted," Elon musk is permanently stuck 6 months behind everyone else. Another said,"This one is for the dinos.

