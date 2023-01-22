Viral: Train ticket from Pakistan to India for only Rs 4, leaves internet in disbelief

Screen Grab

Social media is buzzing over a train ticket from the early days of independence. You may use this ticket to travel between Rawalpindi and Amritsar in Pakistan. There are nine persons listed on this ticket. Many people are taken aback when they find out-of-date ticket prices and rates for similar events posted online.

At the time, the price of a ticket for nine individuals was just 36 rupees and 9 annas. People are contrasting it with the cost of tickets and sharing their thoughts online right now.

A Facebook page called Pakistan Rail Lovers shared the viral rail ticket on social media. Sharing the picture of the ticket, Pakistan Rail Lovers wrote, “A pic of a train ticket issued after independence on 17-09-1947, for 9 persons, for a travel from Rawalpindi to Amritsar, costing 36 rupee & 9 aanas. Probably a family migrated to India.”

