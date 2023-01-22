Search icon
Viral: Train ticket from Pakistan to India for only Rs 4, leaves internet in disbelief

North Western Railway is listed as the railway operator and an AC-3 coach designation is written directly on the ticket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Screen Grab

Social media is buzzing over a train ticket from the early days of independence. You may use this ticket to travel between Rawalpindi and Amritsar in Pakistan. There are nine persons listed on this ticket. Many people are taken aback when they find out-of-date ticket prices and rates for similar events posted online.

At the time, the price of a ticket for nine individuals was just 36 rupees and 9 annas. People are contrasting it with the cost of tickets and sharing their thoughts online right now.

A Facebook page called Pakistan Rail Lovers shared the viral rail ticket on social media. Sharing the picture of the ticket, Pakistan Rail Lovers wrote, “A pic of a train ticket issued after independence on 17-09-1947, for 9 persons, for a travel from Rawalpindi to Amritsar, costing 36 rupee & 9 aanas. Probably a family migrated to India.”

Also, READ: Baby polar bear cuddles with mother, viral video sends internet into a meltdown

