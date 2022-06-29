Viral: Traffic policeman wins netizens' hearts, dances on Michael Jackson's 'Dangerous'

Photo: Instagram/@gypsyspiritindia (Screengrab)

Being an icon, Michael Jackson was known all over the world for his dancing and singing. Recently, a video that left internet users in delight surfaced. Getting caught in a traffic jam might be annoying, but not in Indore. In the viral video, a traffic cop is shown moving traffic while grooving to the song "Dangerous" by Michael Jackson.

Traffic policeman seems to be one of the Indian MJ fans. Despite the fact that Ranjeet Singh recently became popular, he has been doing this for more than ten years. Thanks to his amusing dancing routines, Ranjeet Singh, an Indore traffic cop, has made his job pretty enjoyable. For those who are unaware, Ranjit Singh gained enormous popularity after being photographed in Indore controlling traffic in an unusual dance manner a few years ago. The dancing policeman has been moonwalking on the busy streets for more than ten years since he is a huge Michael Jackson fan.

This video was posted on Instagram by an account called 'gypsyspiritindia' with the caption that read, "Whatever you do, do it well". So far, the viral video has crossed over 75 crore views and over 68 lakh likes. Thousands of users commented on the post. One user wrote, "Its a free michael jackson show". Another referred to him as "Indian MJ". While one user made a hilarious remark and commented, "When dance is your art but sarkari noukri is important than that. Ranjeet Singh also commented on the posting and thanked the netizens for their appreciation.

