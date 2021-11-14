VIRAL: This soothing Ghatam cover of Manike Mage Hithe left netizens wanting more

The popular Sinhalese song Manika Mage Hithe has seemingly secured a permanent space in the hearts of music lovers, as the popularity of the song doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Everyone seems to be hopping on the trend to release their own version of the song.

Till now, we have seen many influencers and celebrities wow social media users with their dance moves on Manika Mage Hithe, which has not garnered international recognition. We have also heard many singers come out with their own renditions of the popular song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva.

Many renditions of the song have gone viral on social media, including a Punjabi version, an American version, and several versions in regional languages. Now, a man has released a cover of Manike Mage Hithe with a unique and off-beat instrument called a Ghatam.

An Instagram user by the name of Ujjwal Kumar shared a video of himself sitting in a beautiful valley in Manali and playing his own version of Manike Mage Hithe. He played the song using a percussion instrument called Ghatam, which essentially resembles an earthen pot.

Ujjwal can be heard tapping rhythmically on the ghatam, creating a soothing and soulful beat while Yohani’s original vocals for the song Manike Mage Hithe continue in the background. One thing is for sure, this is one of the most unique versions of the song uploaded on social media yet.

The video uploaded on Instagram went viral on the photo-sharing platform, with over 10 thousand views and over two thousand likes. The video also has a lot of comments from social media users, who showered the musician with praise and compliments.