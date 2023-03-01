Search icon
Viral: This fan-made video of BTS dancing to Jab We Met's Mauja Hi Mauja is a treat for fans

Recently, BTS was seen 'dancing' to the popular Hindi song Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Viral: This fan-made video of BTS dancing to Jab We Met's Mauja Hi Mauja is a treat for fans
screengrab

New Delhi: BTS, a South Korean boy band, has made waves all over the world. People all over the world enjoy listening to and dancing to music. But it's not just their music that people adore; the incredible choreographies that BTS performs in their music videos and concerts have gone viral time and again. Recently, BTS was seen 'dancing' to the popular Hindi song Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@the_ria_army07)

In a video shared by Instagram page @the_ria_army07, you can see BTS dancing to the song Mauja Hi Mauja. The video is an edited one to which the song has been added. The choreography of the band matches the Hindi song very well, and even the steps appear to be on time.

This video was just shared on Instagram a few days ago. It has received 46,000 likes and several comments since it was shared.

Reactions from netizens:

"It's established atp. B in BTS is BOLLYWOOD," an Instagram user commented. Another person stated, "Another day of BTS fails to keep time. BTS is followed by the beat." "It's Bangtan's choreography's world, and we're just living in it," a third person wrote. "Omg, this is perfect," a fourth user added.

