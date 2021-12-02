Viral: Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a dig at Twitter new CEO Parag Agrawal - Check it out

Elon Musk's tweet was directed at the recent changes made on Twitter where it banned posting pictures without people's consent

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is known for his witty tweets where he loves taking a dig at people and his latest target is Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal.

On December 1, Musk tweeted a picture that depicted Parag as the former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin and Jack Dorsey as Stalin's aide Nikolay Yezhov, who was later assassinated. The tweet was meant to be a dig at Parag's previous comments on free speech as Twitter saw recent changes where it banned posting pictures without people's consent.

The meme contained two pictures, one in which both Parag and Jack Dorsey are present and the other one where only Parag is seen. The picture is original of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who is seen to be with his confidante Nikolai Yezhov who was later assassinated after allegedly plotting against him. Yezhov was also removed from the photograph later on. The picture was taken around 1930, near the Moscow Canal.

Take a look at the tweet:

Earlier, Elon Musk had also tweeted, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. It is wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world; it is a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)."