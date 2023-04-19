Viral! Teen dies after attempting Benadryl challenge, know what it is, why it's dangerous

AP File Photo

TikTok challenges are nothing new. While many just focus on harmless dancing and singing, there is one dangerous TikTok trend going around and claiming lives known as the 'Benadryl Challenge'. A 13-year-old teenager from Ohio recently lost his life while doing the Benadryl challenge as he overdosed on the over-the-counter medication Benadryl.

The teenager died due to his stunt even after Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) constant warning against overdoses linked to the "Benadryl Challenge" on TikTok. In Benadryl, diphenhydramine (sedating antihistamine) is considered safe and effective when taken in quantities suggested by the doctor, however, when consumed in excess it can lead to many heart issues, coma, or even death.

What is the Benadryl Challenge?

According to a report in the New York Post, the Benadryl Challenge has been around since 2020. In the Benadryl challenge, participants have to take 12 to 14 of the antihistamines to induce hallucinations.

READ | Mother of teen YouTuber accused of alleged sexual abuse by 11 kids of her daughters 'Piper Squad'

Why is the Benadryl challenge dangerous?

If you overdose on Benadryl which is an anticholinergic drug, it can cause many health issues. Here are some of the symptoms of a mild Benadryl overdose;

Disorientation

Dry mouth and other mucus membranes

High body temperature

Difficulty urinating

Dilated pupils

Fast heart rate

READ | TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu sets internet on fire with latest bikini photos, netizens say 'tu bhot badal gayi re'

In cases of severe overdose, a person can suffer;

Delirium

Hallucinations

Seizures

Irregular heart rates

Low blood pressure

If not treated in time and properly, Diphenhydramine overdose can also lead to death.