Viral! Teen dies after attempting Benadryl challenge, know what it is, why it's dangerous

According to a report, the Benadryl Challenge has been around since 2020. In the Benadryl challenge, participants have to take 12 to 14 of the antihistamines to induce hallucinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

TikTok challenges are nothing new. While many just focus on harmless dancing and singing, there is one dangerous TikTok trend going around and claiming lives known as the 'Benadryl Challenge'. A 13-year-old teenager from Ohio recently lost his life while doing the Benadryl challenge as he overdosed on the over-the-counter medication Benadryl.

The teenager died due to his stunt even after Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) constant warning against overdoses linked to the "Benadryl Challenge" on TikTok. In Benadryl, diphenhydramine (sedating antihistamine) is considered safe and effective when taken in quantities suggested by the doctor, however, when consumed in excess it can lead to many heart issues, coma, or even death.

What is the Benadryl Challenge? 

According to a report in the New York Post, the Benadryl Challenge has been around since 2020. In the Benadryl challenge, participants have to take 12 to 14 of the antihistamines to induce hallucinations.

Why is the Benadryl challenge dangerous?

If you overdose on Benadryl which is an anticholinergic drug, it can cause many health issues. Here are some of the symptoms of a mild Benadryl overdose; 

Disorientation
Dry mouth and other mucus membranes
High body temperature
Difficulty urinating
Dilated pupils
Fast heart rate

In cases of severe overdose, a person can suffer; 

Delirium
Hallucinations
Seizures
Irregular heart rates
Low blood pressure

If not treated in time and properly, Diphenhydramine overdose can also lead to death. 

