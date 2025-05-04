After being told he's "just a number," a techie quits his job, lands a better offer, and takes a Rs 2.5 crore client with him, costing his old company dearly.

In today’s workplace, employees are often told to work harder, be proactive, and support their teams. But what happens when all that hard work is ignored or taken for granted? One software professional's viral story is striking a chord online because it reflects how many people feel, undervalued and replaceable in corporate jobs.

The techie had been working at a company for three years. When two of his teammates left, he took on their responsibilities without hesitation. He managed a major client on his own and received regular praise from them. Despite doing double the work and getting appreciation from clients, his repeated requests for a salary hike were ignored by his company.

Things took a turn during a conversation with his manager. When he again brought up the subject of a raise, the manager rudely dismissed him, saying, “Everyone’s just a number here. There are 50 resumes that could replace you tomorrow.” That comment hit hard. It made the techie realise his efforts were not respected.

A Quiet Exit Plan

Without creating a fuss, the employee started looking for other job opportunities. Meanwhile, he continued handling the company’s most important client. Within two weeks, he got a job offer from another company, which included a 40% hike in salary and better work benefits.

When he submitted his resignation, the same manager who once said he was replaceable suddenly changed his tone. He tried to retain him with promises of matching the new offer and called him “valuable.” But it was too late—the techie had already made up his mind.

Sweet Revenge and a Massive Loss

Soon after joining his new company, the employee got to know from old colleagues that the major client had ended their Rs 2.5 crore/year contract with his previous company. The client had found out where he was working and shifted their business there.

This story shows that real value doesn’t lie in job titles or how managers treat you—it lies in your work and relationships. The techie walked away with a better job, a higher salary, and the satisfaction of knowing his contributions truly mattered.