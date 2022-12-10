Search icon
Viral: Snake found in Air India Express’s cargo hold after landing in Dubai

After landing at the Dubai airport on Saturday, a snake was discovered in the cargo hold of an Air India Express aircraft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

A snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed at the Dubai airport on Saturday and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to a senior official.
 
The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.
The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.
 
It is a ground-handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told PTI.
 
An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.
