Viral: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta shares kid's answer to 'boat' related question; netizens react

CEO of boAt Aman Gupta recently shared a photo of a child's answer sheet on his Instagram handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Viral: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta shares kid's answer to 'boat' related question; netizens react

Shark Tank famed Aman Gupta often posts glimpses into his life and show Shark Tank on Instagram, where he is very active. CEO of boAt Gupta recently shared a photo of a child's answer sheet on his social media handle. Internet users are still reeling from the trending post.

The image, which was posted on Aman Gupta's Instagram today, features a young kid's answer sheet. Students were asked to create sentences using various words to answer one of the questions on the exam. The kid wrote, "boAt is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta," after the word "boat."

An Instagram user named @Patilvikram96 posted the answer sheet along with the caption, "My son Anvay's answer sheet (laughing emoticon) After effects of Shark Tank." Aman Gupta, an entrepreneur, later posted a screenshot of the post on his Instagram, along with the caption "A for Apple B for boAt. Petition to make this change in all textbooks.”

Since being posted, the viral post had received over 1 lakh likes and more than 1300 comments. One user commented on the viral post, “Why not, A for Aman and B for boat” Another wrote, “The icing on the cake is - the kid knows that "a" in "boAt" has to be in caps “

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

READ | 'Tinder Shubhman se match kara do': Female fan's proposal for Shubman Gill wins netizens' heart

 

