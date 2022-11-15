Search icon
Viral: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover to launch his book ‘Doglapan’; 'Bhai bhatak gya apna' say Twitterati

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and judge on "shark tank" in India, has made headlines with the title of his latest book.

The BharatPe founder and judge from the first season of Shark Tank India is still a major player. Ashneer is back in the spotlight now. The identity of Ashneer's kitan has propelled him into the spotlight. The title of his book is "Doglapan," and he has really written it.

