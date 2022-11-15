Viral: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover to launch his book ‘Doglapan’; 'Bhai bhatak gya apna' say Twitterati
Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and judge on "shark tank" in India, has made headlines with the title of his latest book.
Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India/File photo
The BharatPe founder and judge from the first season of Shark Tank India is still a major player. Ashneer is back in the spotlight now. The identity of Ashneer's kitan has propelled him into the spotlight. The title of his book is "Doglapan," and he has really written it.